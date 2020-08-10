NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nurse call system market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market is driven primarily by factors such as ease of communication, diverse applications of nurse call systems, and technological advancements in nurse call systems. Increasing incidence of Alzheimer's disease and a growing number of assisted living centers are other key drivers of the market. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



Wired communication accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019

By technology, the nurse call system market is segmented into wired and wireless communication.Wireless communication systems are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies.



They have better integration capabilities compared to other technologies.



Alarms & communications segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019

Based on application, the nurse call system market is segmented into alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection & prevention. Of these, the alarms & communications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call system industry due to their significant role in streamlining the communication between nurses, patient, and other caregivers and higher patient safety.



Hospitals: The fastest-growing segment of nurse call systems market, by end users

Based on end-user, the nurse call system market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices.Of all these end-user segments, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the optimal patient safety, streamlined communication between patients & clinicians, enhanced patient satisfaction, improved quality of care, and increased productivity of caregivers, among others.



North America dominated the nurse call system market in 2019

North America, which includes the US, Canada & Mexico, accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market. The growing awareness and demand for nurse call systems, strict regulatory norms, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region, is expected to drive the market demand.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%) , Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), and RoW (16%)



Research Coverage

This report studies the nurse call system market based on type, technology, end-user, application, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total nurse call system market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



