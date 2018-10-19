NEW YORK

, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The projected CAGR for the global nutraceutical market during the forecast period of 2019-2027 is 6.47%. Nutraceutical ingredients are being largely used in functional food and beverages, which are known to improve health and protect the body against diseases, in addition to providing basic nutrition. Strong branding exercises carried out by nutraceutical companies is also expected to influence the consumer behavior over the projected years.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944916



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global nutraceutical market is segregated on the basis of its type and application.In 2018, the majority of market share was captured by vitamins in the global nutraceutical ingredients market by type.



However, one segment which is showing rapid growth in type is Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts, which is expected to grow considerably well during the forecast period of 2019-2027.This is due to the growing awareness among the consumers regarding health benefits and efficacy of naturally derived products.



Rising consumption of food items containing a high level of nutritious content including breakfast cereals and fortified bread is expected to have a substantial impact on the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the nutraceutical ingredients market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.Advertisements, branding and changing urban culture and lifestyle are the major cause of the growth of the global nutraceutical market in this region.



Also, aging populations in countries like China and Japan are likely to provide a further push for the nutraceutical ingredients market. The Asia Pacific has almost 60% of the global population and hence, holds the largest share in the global market regarding revenue.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Prominent players in the global nutraceutical market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Deutschland Gmbh, Associated British Foods Plc, Basf Se, Cosucra Group Warcoing Sa, Danone Sa, Dean Foods Company, Dupont De Nemours & Company, E.I.D.-Parry (India) Ltd, General Mills, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Nestle Sa, Pepsico, Inc, Royal Dsm N.V. and Tate & Lyle Plc.



Companies mentioned

1. AJINOMOTO CO. INC.

2. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

3. ARLA FOODS DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

4. ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC

5. BASF SE

6. COSUCRA GROUP WARCOING SA

7. DANONE SA

8. DEAN FOODS COMPANY

9. DUPONT DE NEMOURS & COMPANY

10. E.I.D.-PARRY (INDIA) LTD

11. GENERAL MILLS, INC.

12. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

13. INGREDION INCORPORATED

14. NESTLE SA

15. PEPSICO, INC

16. ROYAL DSM N.V.

17. TATE & LYLE PLC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944916



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

