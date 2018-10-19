The global nutraceutical market during the forecast period of 2019-2027
20:00 ET
NEW YORK
, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS
The projected CAGR for the global nutraceutical market during the forecast period of 2019-2027 is 6.47%. Nutraceutical ingredients are being largely used in functional food and beverages, which are known to improve health and protect the body against diseases, in addition to providing basic nutrition. Strong branding exercises carried out by nutraceutical companies is also expected to influence the consumer behavior over the projected years.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944916
MARKET INSIGHTS
The global nutraceutical market is segregated on the basis of its type and application.In 2018, the majority of market share was captured by vitamins in the global nutraceutical ingredients market by type.
However, one segment which is showing rapid growth in type is Phytochemicals and Plant Extracts, which is expected to grow considerably well during the forecast period of 2019-2027.This is due to the growing awareness among the consumers regarding health benefits and efficacy of naturally derived products.
Rising consumption of food items containing a high level of nutritious content including breakfast cereals and fortified bread is expected to have a substantial impact on the market.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
Geographically, the nutraceutical ingredients market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.Advertisements, branding and changing urban culture and lifestyle are the major cause of the growth of the global nutraceutical market in this region.
Also, aging populations in countries like China and Japan are likely to provide a further push for the nutraceutical ingredients market. The Asia Pacific has almost 60% of the global population and hence, holds the largest share in the global market regarding revenue.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Prominent players in the global nutraceutical market are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Deutschland Gmbh, Associated British Foods Plc, Basf Se, Cosucra Group Warcoing Sa, Danone Sa, Dean Foods Company, Dupont De Nemours & Company, E.I.D.-Parry (India) Ltd, General Mills, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Nestle Sa, Pepsico, Inc, Royal Dsm N.V. and Tate & Lyle Plc.
Companies mentioned
1. AJINOMOTO CO. INC.
2. ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY
3. ARLA FOODS DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
4. ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
5. BASF SE
6. COSUCRA GROUP WARCOING SA
7. DANONE SA
8. DEAN FOODS COMPANY
9. DUPONT DE NEMOURS & COMPANY
10. E.I.D.-PARRY (INDIA) LTD
11. GENERAL MILLS, INC.
12. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
13. INGREDION INCORPORATED
14. NESTLE SA
15. PEPSICO, INC
16. ROYAL DSM N.V.
17. TATE & LYLE PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04944916
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article