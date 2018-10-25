The Global Nylon Filament Yarn Market is forescasted to grow to more than 7,000 thousand metric tons during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Nylon Filament Yarn



Nylon filament yarn is a long continuous fiber that's extensively used to manufacture textile fabrics and for knitting, weaving, embroidery, fishing nets, and other industrial applications. This yarn exhibits properties such as high tensile strength, durability, elasticity, and enhanced abrasion resistance.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global nylon filament yarn market to grow to more than 7,000 thousand metric tons during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nylon filament yarn market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Nylon Filament Yarn Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• DowDuPont

• Formosa Chemical and Fibre Corp

• NUREL

• superfil

• TORAY INDUSTRIES

• W. Barnet



Market driver

• Superior properties of nylon filament yarn

Market challenge

• Availability of substitutes

Market trend

• Establishment of new nylon plants and capacity expansions

