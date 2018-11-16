The Global Nylon Market to 2024: Strategic Business Report 2018 - Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand for Nylon

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nylon - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.





This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nylon in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Types:

The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

AdvanSix Inc. ( USA )

) Arkema SA ( France )

) Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation ( Japan )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Beaver Manufacturing Co., Inc. ( USA )

) DOMO Chemicals ( Germany )

) DowDuPont Inc. ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Formosa Plastics Group ( Taiwan )

) Huntsman Corporation ( USA )

) Koch Industries Inc. ( USA )

) INVISTA ( USA )

) Lanxess AG ( Germany )

( ) Li Heng Chemical Fibre Technologies Limited ( China )

) Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) MiniFIBERS Inc. ( USA )

) Nexis Fibers AG ( Switzerland )

) Nylstar SA ( Spain )

) RadiciGroup ( Italy )

) Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toray Industries Inc. ( Japan )

) Ube Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Zhejiang Jinsheng Holding Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



3. END-USE APPLICATIONS - AN ANALYSIS

Nylon Fibers

Nylon as Engineered Plastic

Outlook for End-Use Applications

Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand for Nylon

Industrial & Other Uses

Transportation

Electronic and Electrical Products

Consumer Products

Food Packaging

Nylon: Most Adaptable Engineering Thermoplastic in Various Applications

Demand from Automotive Sector Charms the Market

Demand from Electrical & Electronic Application Remains Northbound

Strong Base of Tire Cord Industry Spurs Growth of Nylon

Automotive Tires Market Offers Immense Growth Opportunities for Nylon

Nylon Tire Cords Continue to Find Demand in Tire Production

Increasing Demand for Textiles Offers a Strong Base for Growth of Nylon Fiber

Nylon Plays a Vital Role in Production of Textile Dyes

Synthetic Fibers to Post Steady Expansion

Carpets: A Major Market for Nylon Fiber

Polyester vs. Nylon for Carpet Fiber

Opportunities in store for Nylon in Carpets Market Owing to its Unique Features

Soft Handed Carpets Witness Growing Demand

Rising Demand for 'Green' Carpets Offers Traction to Nylon Market

Packaging: An Emerging Market for Nylon

High Performance Properties for Flexible Packaging

Innovative Packaging Films Incite New Pockets of Growth

3D Printing Plastic: An Emerging End-Use Market for Nylon



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

Innovation in Plastics Still Alive

ADN Technology

Bemis Introduces New Nylon-Bonding Technology

Nervous System Uses Nylon Scales and Petals to Make 4D-Printed Dress

DuPont to Showcase New Nylon Advancements

Incorporation of Graphene in Nylon for Making Ladder-Free Hosiery

Nylon 3D-Printed Bicycle, Luna

Crystallite Morphology and Thermal Properties of Nylon 6,6 Altered Using Biphenyl Aromatic Liquid Crystalline Epoxy Resin

Type 6,6 Nylon a Better Performing Carpet Fiber than Type 6 Nylon

Novadyn DT/DI Additive for Improved 6,6 Nylon Performance in Humid and Wet Environments

CMI Develops Novel Chemical Process for Nylon Manufacturing Using the Cerium Rare Earth

Polyamide-66 Nanofibers Fabrication through the Electrospinning Technique

SFW - the Cause behind Wear Phenomenon in Nylon 66

Electron Beam Irradiation on Nylon 66 Leads to Reduced Crystalline Element

E-Beam Radiation on Nylon 6 Nanocomposite Fibers for Expansion of Application

Nylon 6 as a Substitute for Nylon 46

EB Irradiation on Nylon 66 for Developing Advanced Engineering Polymers

Novel Approach for Functionalization and Coloration of Nylon Fabrics

Zylon for an Eco-Friendly Process of Nylon Synthesis

New Process for Production of Green Nylon

Abrasive Nylon Brushes to Help Improve Machine Shop Throughput and Quality



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

INVISTA to Expand Nylon 6,6 Capacity in China

NYCOA Introduces New Nylon based Elastomer Range, NY-FLEX

Evonik to Expand Capacity for Nylon 12 Precursors

Aquafil to Acquires Select Nylon 6 Assets of INVISTA

Aquafil Partners with Genomatica to Develop Bio-based Nylon

Asahi Kasei Announces Plans to Expand Capacity for Leona Nylon 66 Filament

Delos and Aquafil Partner to Launch ECONYL Nylon Yarn in the US

Polymaker Launches PolyMide CoPA Nylon Filament

BASF to Take Over Polyamide Business of Solvay

NILIT Launches Sensil, a New Nylon 6.6 Brand for Apparel

LANXESS Introduces New Reinforced Polyamide 6 Compounds

Invista Introduces New Variant of Cordura



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 81)

The United States (30)

(30) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (23)

(23) France (1)

(1)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)

(Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqbkd8/the_global_nylon?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

