The Global Nylon Market to 2024: Strategic Business Report 2018 - Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand for Nylon
The "Nylon - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nylon in Thousand Metric Tons by the following Types:
The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered
- Nylon 6
- Nylon 6,6
- AdvanSix Inc. (USA)
- Arkema SA (France)
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation (Japan)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Beaver Manufacturing Co., Inc. (USA)
- DOMO Chemicals (Germany)
- DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)
- Huntsman Corporation (USA)
- Koch Industries Inc. (USA)
- INVISTA (USA)
- Lanxess AG (Germany)
- Li Heng Chemical Fibre Technologies Limited (China)
- Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- MiniFIBERS Inc. (USA)
- Nexis Fibers AG (Switzerland)
- Nylstar SA (Spain)
- RadiciGroup (Italy)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
- Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Zhejiang Jinsheng Holding Group Co. Ltd. (China)
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
3. END-USE APPLICATIONS - AN ANALYSIS
Nylon Fibers
Nylon as Engineered Plastic
Outlook for End-Use Applications
Myriad End-Use Applications Drive Demand for Nylon
Industrial & Other Uses
Transportation
Electronic and Electrical Products
Consumer Products
Food Packaging
Nylon: Most Adaptable Engineering Thermoplastic in Various Applications
Demand from Automotive Sector Charms the Market
Demand from Electrical & Electronic Application Remains Northbound
Strong Base of Tire Cord Industry Spurs Growth of Nylon
Automotive Tires Market Offers Immense Growth Opportunities for Nylon
Nylon Tire Cords Continue to Find Demand in Tire Production
Increasing Demand for Textiles Offers a Strong Base for Growth of Nylon Fiber
Nylon Plays a Vital Role in Production of Textile Dyes
Synthetic Fibers to Post Steady Expansion
Carpets: A Major Market for Nylon Fiber
Polyester vs. Nylon for Carpet Fiber
Opportunities in store for Nylon in Carpets Market Owing to its Unique Features
Soft Handed Carpets Witness Growing Demand
Rising Demand for 'Green' Carpets Offers Traction to Nylon Market
Packaging: An Emerging Market for Nylon
High Performance Properties for Flexible Packaging
Innovative Packaging Films Incite New Pockets of Growth
3D Printing Plastic: An Emerging End-Use Market for Nylon
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS
Innovation in Plastics Still Alive
ADN Technology
Bemis Introduces New Nylon-Bonding Technology
Nervous System Uses Nylon Scales and Petals to Make 4D-Printed Dress
DuPont to Showcase New Nylon Advancements
Incorporation of Graphene in Nylon for Making Ladder-Free Hosiery
Nylon 3D-Printed Bicycle, Luna
Crystallite Morphology and Thermal Properties of Nylon 6,6 Altered Using Biphenyl Aromatic Liquid Crystalline Epoxy Resin
Type 6,6 Nylon a Better Performing Carpet Fiber than Type 6 Nylon
Novadyn DT/DI Additive for Improved 6,6 Nylon Performance in Humid and Wet Environments
CMI Develops Novel Chemical Process for Nylon Manufacturing Using the Cerium Rare Earth
Polyamide-66 Nanofibers Fabrication through the Electrospinning Technique
SFW - the Cause behind Wear Phenomenon in Nylon 66
Electron Beam Irradiation on Nylon 66 Leads to Reduced Crystalline Element
E-Beam Radiation on Nylon 6 Nanocomposite Fibers for Expansion of Application
Nylon 6 as a Substitute for Nylon 46
EB Irradiation on Nylon 66 for Developing Advanced Engineering Polymers
Novel Approach for Functionalization and Coloration of Nylon Fabrics
Zylon for an Eco-Friendly Process of Nylon Synthesis
New Process for Production of Green Nylon
Abrasive Nylon Brushes to Help Improve Machine Shop Throughput and Quality
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
INVISTA to Expand Nylon 6,6 Capacity in China
NYCOA Introduces New Nylon based Elastomer Range, NY-FLEX
Evonik to Expand Capacity for Nylon 12 Precursors
Aquafil to Acquires Select Nylon 6 Assets of INVISTA
Aquafil Partners with Genomatica to Develop Bio-based Nylon
Asahi Kasei Announces Plans to Expand Capacity for Leona Nylon 66 Filament
Delos and Aquafil Partner to Launch ECONYL Nylon Yarn in the US
Polymaker Launches PolyMide CoPA Nylon Filament
BASF to Take Over Polyamide Business of Solvay
NILIT Launches Sensil, a New Nylon 6.6 Brand for Apparel
LANXESS Introduces New Reinforced Polyamide 6 Compounds
Invista Introduces New Variant of Cordura
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 81)
- The United States (30)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (23)
- France (1)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)
- Middle East (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqbkd8/the_global_nylon?w=5
