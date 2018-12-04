NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

Office Furniture comprise companies engaged in producing office furniture and/or office and store fixtures. The furniture may be assembled or unassembled.



The global office furniture market was valued at $117.1 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $52.1 billion or 44.5% of the global market. And China was the largest country accounting for $30.9 billion or 26.3% of the global office furniture market.



There is an increasing trend towards ergonomic furniture which helps individuals to reduce stress, discomfort and injury to muscles.Individuals experiencing back pains and discomfort are increasingly seeking ergonomic chairs.



Many furniture companies are producing ergonomic furniture to cater to the rising demand for these products from individuals with medical conditions. For example, companies such as Herman Miller and RFM seating are the leading manufacturers of ergonomic furniture.

Office Furniture Market Global Report 2018 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global office furniture market.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the office furniture? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The office furniture market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



It places the market within the context of the wider paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The office furniture market section of the report gives context. It compares the office furniture market with other segments of the office furniture market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Office Furniture Market Indicators Comparison.



Markets Covered: Wooden Furniture; Metal Furniture; Plastic Furniture



Companies Mentioned: Herman Miller Inc.,HNI Corporation,Okamura Corporation,Knoll Inc.,Steelcase



Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.



Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Office Furniture Market Indicators Comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



