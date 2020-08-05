The Global Offshore Decommissioning Market is expected to grow by $ 1.77 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the offshore decommissioning market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.77 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on offshore decommissioning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the maturing oil and gas fields and aging platforms and fluctuations in oil and gas prices. In addition, maturing oil and gas fields and aging platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The offshore decommissioning market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes



The offshore decommissioning market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Well plugging and abandonment

• Platform removal

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the strong regulation for offshore decommissioning activities as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore decommissioning market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our offshore decommissioning market covers the following areas:

• Offshore decommissioning market sizing

• Offshore decommissioning market forecast

• Offshore decommissioning market industry analysis



