Oil Shale Market Overview :



Oil shale is an organic-rich finely grained structure containing organic chemical compounds. It is a bituminous material containing kerogen in solid form, which liberates liquid hydrocarbons during heating of rocks through a chemical process such as pyrolysis. Oil shale is mined and processed to produce oil, which has similar properties to conventional oil pumped from oil reservoirs, and thus, it is considered as a substitute for crude oil. The deposit of oil shale is found in various regions, but large shale oil deposits are found in the U.S. and Russia. The global oil shale market was valued at $1,609 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $5,636 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.



The drivers acknowledged for the global oil shale market include increase in depletion of sources of crude oil reserves and benefits of oil shale such as reduction in energy dependence and oil prices. However, high cost of equipment, mining, and processing technology has increased the cost of retorting oil from oil shale, and this factor is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, development in drilling technology has increased the production of the oil shale fields, which will offer future growth opportunities to the market.



The oil shale market is segmented based on product type, process, application, and country. Based on product type, the market is segmented into oil, gas, coke, and others. By process, it is bifurcated into in-situ technology and ex-situ technology. Based on application, the market is divided into electricity, fuel, cement, and others. The market is analyzed based on country into the U.S., Estonia, Russia, China, and Brazil.

The major key players in the oil shale market include AFSK HOM TOV, American Resource Petroleum Corp., American Shale Oil Corp. (AMSO), Aurasource, Inc., Blue Ensign Technologies Ltd., Chattanooga Corp., Chevron Shale Oil Company, Eesti Põlevkivi, Electro-Petroleum, Inc., and Exxon Mobil Corp. Other companies in the value chain (not included in the report) include Petrobras, Fushun Mining Group, and Mountain West Energy, LLC.



Key Benefits for Oil Shale Market :



This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global oil shale market.



The market size and estimations are based on comprehensive analysis of the end users, developments, and services in the industry.



An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning.



The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.



Oil Shale Key Market Segments :



By Product Type

Oil



Gas



Coke



Others



By Process

Ex-situ



In-situ



By Application

Electricity



Fuel



Cement



Others



By Country

U.S.



Estonia



Russia



China



Brazil



