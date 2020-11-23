The Global Oilfield Biocides Market is expected to grow by $ 125.13 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period
Global Oilfield Biocides Market 2020-2024
Nov 23, 2020, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the oilfield biocides market and it is poised to grow by $ 125.13 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on oilfield biocides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of oxidizing oilfield biocides, , and increasing focus and demand for oil production from unconventional oilfield reserves. In addition, increasing adoption of oxidizing oilfield biocides is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The oilfield biocides market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes
The oilfield biocides market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Glutaraldehyde
• Chlorine
• THPS
• Quaternary ammonium
• Others
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies the increasing problems associated with microbial growth in the water and oilfield industries as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield biocides market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our oilfield biocides market covers the following areas:
• Oilfield biocides market sizing
• Oilfield biocides market forecast
• Oilfield biocides market industry analysis
