The Global Online Education Market is expected to grow by $ 247.46 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Education Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the online education market and it is poised to grow by $ 247.46 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. Our reports on online education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing advantages of online learning and outbreak of COVID -19 globally. In addition, growing advantages of online learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online education market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The online education market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Primary and secondary supplemental education

• Reskilling and online certifications

• Higher education

• Test preparation

• Language and casual learning



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices as one of the prime reasons driving the online education market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our online education market covers the following areas:

• Online education market sizing

• Online education market forecast

• Online education market industry analysis



