The Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market Report by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029

Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market to Reach $3.69 Billion by 2029



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the total addressable market (TAM), segmental addressable market (SAM) and the potential market opportunity of the global operating room management solutions market?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in global operating room management solutions market ?

• What is the market share of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global operating room management solutions market in 2019 and what is it expected to be in 2029?

• How has the global operating room management solutions market evolved and what are the factors that necessitated its evolution?

• How is each segment of the global operating room management solutions market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• What are the anticipated consumer preferences in terms of adoption of global operating room management solutions during the forecast period?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

• What is the future potential of global operating room management solutions market in the emerging countries during the forecast period?



Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market Report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The market has evolved dramatically with the rising number of chronic diseases and geriatric population. Hospitals spend around 70% of their budget on the operating rooms and hence are concerned with the consistent decline in revenue generation from these specialized suites. Hence, healthcare organizations are increasingly promoting the adoption of software solutions (e.g. OR scheduling and supply management software) that can significantly boost operational efficiency while reducing cost.



Despite the benefits of these software solutions, the major challenges in the market are the high price of these software solutions and lack of IT proficiency among surgeons or physicians.Some of the major opportunities for the key vendors in the market could be investment in emerging markets such as India and China, as well as the development of low cost and multi-tasking software solutions.



Vendors can further collaborate with large EHR vendors such as Cerner and Epic to address the needs of their huge customer base.



Expert Quote



Anaesthesia information management systems are expected to hold the largest share of the market (32.27%) with a souring CAGR of 4.7%. However, in terms of growth rate, operating room supply management solutions are expected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. In terms of deployment model, web-based solutions (on demand software) are expected to grow with the CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. This growth rate is primarily due to consumer preferences as these solutions free the user from application hosting, maintenance and security aspects.



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global operating room management solutions market in terms of various influencing factors such as regional adoption trends, technological advancements, and pricing patterns.



The scope of this report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global operating room management solutions market, including a thorough analysis of the products in the market as well as their adoption spanning different geographical regions.The market has been chiefly segmented into solution type, mode of delivery, end user, and region.



The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market can be segmented on the basis of "Solution Type", "Mode of Delivery", "End User", and "Region". As of 2019, anesthesia information management solutions (AIMS) accounts for the largest revenue ($751.5 million) and is expected to reach a value of $1.19 billion by the end of 2029. In terms of growth, OR supply management solutions followed by data management solutions are expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 7.9%and 7.7% respectively. The major reason for the growth in the supply management segment is the large losses incurred by the hospitals due to absence of surgical supplies at the time of surgery, which becomes hazardous both in terms of hospital cost as well as patient safety. The growth in the data management solution segment is primarily due to increasing amount of video and image data generated during surgeries (minimally invasive surgeries).



As of 2019, North America is the largest shareholder for the overall market and is expected to reach the value of $1.79 billion by the end of 2029 growing with the CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. However, a double-digit growth rate can be expected from the Asia-Pacific region considering its huge population aged 65, large pool of patients with chronic diseases and consistent push toward digitization within operating room environments.



Though the adoption rate of the operating room management solutions has been very less, the potential that lies in them is immense.The integration of different software in the operating room will not only improve surgeon's productivity and improve customer experience but will also help hospitals to generate revenue by saving the otherwise delay costs.



To make the entire preoperative, perioperative and postoperative processes more streamlined, different kinds of technologies such as automation, speech control and hybrid operating room are being employed. The hospitals are willing to experiment with different technologies to enhance the productivity and improve the process



Key Companies in the Operating Room Management Solutions Market



Some of the major key players in the global operating room management solutions market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, STERIS PLC, DXC Technology Company, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omnicell, McKesson, GE Healthcare, Optum, Nexus AG, Getinge, Surgical Information Systems, Picis Clinical Solutions, Brainlab, and Richard Wolf, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Asia-Pacific

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest-of-the-World

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

• United Arab Emirates

• Russia



