KEY FINDINGS

The global operational intelligence market is fast growing at a CAGR of 12.87% for the forecast years of 2019-2027. The key factors responsible for mounting growth include the increasing need for real-time data analytics and real-time decision making in businesses, changing business environments with the rising emphasis on operational efficiency and productivity together with the growing demand for operational intelligence across various industries.

The global operational intelligence market consists of three major segments, which include the deployment mode, end-users, and organization size.The deployment mode is further classified into on-premises deployment and cloud deployment.

The end-users include retail, transportation & distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, and government. On the other hand, the organization size may vary from large enterprise to small & medium enterprises (SMEs).

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global operational intelligence market is segmented into few regions.They include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the world regional segment, which includes other remaining countries.

The North America region is dominating in the global operational intelligence market owing to the technologically advanced infrastructure and rising adoption of data analytics across various industries in the region.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The eminent players operating in the global operational intelligence market are Industrial and Financial Systems AB (IFS), Rolta India Limited, OpsVeda Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Honeywell International Inc., Turnberry Solutions, Splunk Inc., SAP SE, Axway Inc., Vitria Technology Inc., Software AG, Schneider Electric SE, Open Text Corporation, and Intelligent Insites Inc.

