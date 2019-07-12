The Global Optical Fibre Market Through 2019-2023: Value & Volume Analysis

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Fibre Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical fibre market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period (2019-2023).

The market is supported by various growth drivers such as increase in global internet traffic, spike in the number of smartphone users globally, hike in adoption of Fibre to the Home (FTTH), initiatives by governments of various countries to boost OFC deployment, strategic initiatives such as product launches and collaborations undertaken by key players to strengthen their respective optical fibre businesses and cater to surging demand for high bandwidth from customers simultaneously. High cost of OFC deployment and installation barriers of optical fibres are some of the challenges faced by the market.

Evolution of 5G networks, increasing popularity of cloud computing, rising number of video on demand (VoD) users and growth in Internet of Things (IoT) installed base are some of the trends in the market that have been captured in this report.

Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), Corning Incorporated, Prysmian Group, and Fujikura Group are some of the major players operating in the global optical fibre market whose company profiling has been done in this report. In this section of the report, the business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by the respective companies have been provided.

Study Coverage



This report includes the analysis of the global optical fibre market in terms of value, segments and demand volume. The report also includes country/regional analysis of the market for India, China, North America, and Europe.

Under the competitive landscape, players operating within the global optical fibre market have been compared on the basis of revenue and market capitalization. This is followed by the analysis of the global optical fibre market players in terms of share.

Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall optical fibre market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Optical Fibre Market: An Overview

2.2 Optical Fibre: An Overview

2.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Optical Fibre

2.4 Optical Fibre Market Segments

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Optical Fibre Market: Value Analysis

3.1.1 Global Optical Fibre Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Optical Fibre Market Value by Segment (By Mode)

3.1.3 Global Single Mode Optical Fibre Market by Value

3.1.4 Global Single Mode Optical Fibre Market Value by Type (G.652 and Others)

3.1.5 Global Multi-Mode Optical Fibre Market by Value

3.1.6 Global Optical Fibre Market Value by Segment (Application) (Healthcare/ Medical and Others)

3.1.7 Global Medical Optical Fibre Market by Value

3.2 Global Optical Fibre Market: Volume Analysis

3.2.1 Global Optical Fibre Market by Demand Volume

3.3 Global Optical Fibre Market: Regional Analysis

3.3.1 Global Optical Fibre Market Value by Region (India and Rest of the World)

3.3.2 Global Optical Fibre Market Demand Volume by Region (China, North America, Europe and Rest of the World)

4. Country/Regional Analysis

4.1 India Optical Fibre Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 India Optical Fibre Market by Value

4.2 China Optical Fibre Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 China Optical Fibre Market by Demand Volume

4.3 North America Optical Fibre Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Optical Fibre Market by Demand Volume

4.4 Europe Optical Fibre Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Europe Optical Fibre by Demand Volume

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Global Internet Traffic

5.1.2 Boom in Number of Smartphone Users

5.1.3 Hike in Adoption of Fibre to the Home (FTTH)

5.1.4 Efforts by Governments to Boost Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Deployments

5.1.5 Strategic Initiatives Undertaken by Key Players

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Costs

5.2.2 Installation Barriers

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Evolution of 5G Network

5.3.2 Increasing Popularity of Cloud Computing

5.3.3 Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Installed Base

5.3.4 Rising Numbers of Video on Demand (VoD) Users

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Optical Fibre Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Global Optical Fibre Market Players by Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Corning Incorporated

7.3 Prysmian Group

7.4 Fujikura Group



