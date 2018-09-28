The Global Optical Films Market (2018-2025): Increasing Demand for Televisions with Larger Screens and Mobile Phones is Propelling Growth
The "Global Optical Films Market: Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global optical films market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of the rising trend of digitalization in emerging market, increasing demand for larger screen sized televisions and mobile phones and rising demand for smart electronic wearable devices
Global optical films market is segmented based on type into four notable segments; polarizer film, backlight unit film, ITO film and optical polyester film. Polarizer film is sub segmented into PVA film, compensation film, surface treatment film and PET protection film/release film. Backlight unit film is sub segmented into diffuser film, reflector film and light guide plate (LGP). Optical polyester film is sub-segmented reflection film, anti-reflection film, transparent and adhesive film and transparent and conductive film. In 2018, polarizer film segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.
The Global optical films market is segmented based on function into two notable segments; display surface films, brightness enhancement films (BEF), reflective polarizer films (DBEF), backlight reflector films (ESR), light control/privacy films (ACLF) and filter films. In 2018, display surface films segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.
The Global optical films market is segmented based on application into 14 notable segments televisions, laptops, tablets, billboards, signage & advertising display boards, smart electronic wearable, smartphones, control panel displays, automotive, lighting, optical equipment's, solar and others. In 2018, smartphones segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.
The Global optical films market is segmented based on product type into seven notable segments; consumer electronics, optical equipment, automotive, industrial, lighting and others. In 2018, consumer electronics segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.
Key Players
- JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
- Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd.
- LG Chem
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- Hyosung
- Nitto Optical Co. Ltd.
- Benq Materials Corporation
- Sanritz Co. Ltd
- Zeon Corporation
- 3M
- American Polarizers Inc.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- China Lucky Corp.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Polyester Film Inc.
- SKC Inc.
- Dexerials Corporation
- Suntechopt Corporation
- Fusion Optix
- Dejima Optical Films BV
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Overview of Global Optical Films Market
1.4 Currency & Pricing
1.5 Limitation
1.6 Markets Covered
2 Market Segmentation
2.1 Markets Covered
2.2 Geographic Scope
2.3 Years Considered for the Study
2.4 Currency & Pricing
2.5 Research Methodology
2.6 Primary Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders
2.7 Market Position Grid
2.8 Market Application Coverage Grid
2.9 Market Challenge Matrix
2.10 Secondary Sources
2.11 Assumptions
3 Market Overview
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Global Optical Films Market, By Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Polarizer Film
6.3 Backlight Unit Film
6.4 ITO Film
6.5 Optical Polyester Film
7 Global Optical Films Market, By Function
7.1 Overview
7.2 Display Surface Films
7.3 Brightness Enhancement Films (BEF)
7.4 Reflective Polarizer Films (DBEF)
7.5 Backlight Reflector Films (ESR)
7.6 Light Control/Privacy Films (ACLF)
7.7 Filter Films
8 Global Optical Films Market, By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Televisions
8.3 Laptops
8.4 Tablets
8.5 Smartphones
8.6 Automotive
8.7 Billboards
8.8 Smart Electronic Wearable
8.9 Control Panel Displays
8.10 Signage & Advertising Display Boards
8.11 Lighting
8.12 Optical Equipments
8.13 Solar
8.14 Others
9 Global Optical Films Market, By End-User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Consumer Electronics
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Optical Equipment
9.5 Industrial
9.6 Lighting
9.7 Others
10 Global Optical Films Market, By Geography
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East And Africa
10.7 South Africa
11 Global Optical Films Market, Company Landscape
11.1 Company Share Analysis: Global
11.2 Company Share Analysis: North America
11.3 Company Share Analysis: Europe
11.4 Company Share Analysis: Asia Pacific
12 Company Profiles
12.1 LG Chem
12.2 3M
12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
12.4 Dexerials Corporation
12.5 Hyosung
12.6 Kolon Industries Inc.
12.7 American Polarizers Inc.
12.8 BenQ Materials Corporation
12.9 China Lucky Corp.
12.10 Fusion Optix
12.11 Zeon Corporation
12.12 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
12.13 Nitto Optical Co. Ltd.
12.14 Polatechno Co. Ltd.
12.15 Sanritz Co. Ltd.
12.16 SKC Inc.
12.17 Suntechopt Corporation
12.18 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
12.19 Toray Industries Inc.
12.20 Teijin Limited
12.21 Toyobo Co. Ltd.
