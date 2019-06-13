The Global OR Visualization Systems Market Report by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global OR Visualization Systems Market to Reach $6.67 Billion by 2025



Key Questions Answered in this Report:



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05782966/?utm_source=PRN





• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global operating room (OR) visualization systems market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global OR visualization systems market?

• How is each segment of the global OR visualization systems market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the anticipated revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

• What are the significant developmental strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory bodies control the entry of OR visualization products to the market?

• What are the major OR equipment primarily being integrated in an operating room environment? What is the primary role of different visualization systems in an OR setting?

• What are the key success factors for companies to remain relevant and competitive in this crowded market?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global OR visualization systems market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

• What is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2025? Which visualization systems are anticipated to have the most promising growth?

• What are the major technological as well as regional adoption trends pertaining to the global OR visualization systems market?

• What are the major technologies that are employed in the global OR visualization systems market? Which is the most dominating technology?

• Who are the key manufacturers in the global OR visualization systems market? what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major manufacturer?

• What is the growth potential of the global OR visualization systems market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World?



Global OR Visualization Systems Market Forecast, 2019 -2025



The Global OR Visualization Systems Market Report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The visualization systems market is primarily driven by increasing demand of surgeons for enhanced perception of depth during minimally invasive surgeries. The market segment comprises a broad range of products such as camera systems, video systems, surgical light sources, and surgical displays and monitors.



Moreover, with improved resolution such as 4K, the file sizes stored in disk drives are likely to be large, hence, there is an opportunity for the market players to pursue cloud-based solutions for surgical video storage. Also, the analysis and interpretation of surgical videos take enormous time (4-12 hours per 1 hour of video), hence, investment in automation of video interpretation is a huge opportunity



Expert Quote on the Global OR Visualization Systems Market



"The North America market currently holds a dominating 42.24% share of the global OR visualization systems market. This market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period and hold a 40.84% share in 2025. This growth is expected to be driven by the paradigm shift toward patient outcome-based reimbursement from a fee-for-service model. Also, Asia-Pacific region is expected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period. The reason for this growth can be attributed to a surge in technological advancements in the region. Japanese companies such as Kairos and Sharp Corporation have collaborated to provide customers with 8K endoscopic systems."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global OR Visualization Systems Market



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global OR visualization systems market in terms of various influencing factors such as regional adoption trends, technological advancements, and pricing patterns pattern.



The scope of this report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global OR visualization systems market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions.The market has been chiefly segmented into system type and region.



The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



Global OR Visualization Systems Market Segmentation



The OR visualization systems market can be segmented on the basis of "system type" and "Region". The OR camera systems dominated the global OR visualization systems market in 2018 (occupying 37.10% of the overall market) and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2025). The growth in this segment can be primarily be attributed to the increasing need for superior visualization of the surgical site during minimally invasive surgeries.



In terms of region, North America currently holds a dominating 42.24% share of the global OR visualization systems market. This market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period and hold a 40.84% share in 2025. This growth is expected to be driven by the paradigm shift toward patient outcome-based reimbursement from a fee-for-service model.



Key Companies in the OR Visualization Systems Market



Some of the major key players in the global OR visualization systems market include Arthrex, Barco NV, Brainlab AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Eizo Corporation, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, IntegriTech, LLC, Karl Storz, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Steris plc, Stryker Corporation, ConMed Corporation, and Haag-Streit.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

• The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

• The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Rest-of-RoW



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05782966/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

