The future of the organic binder market looks good with opportunities in construction, paint & coating, and other industries. The global organic binder market is expected to reach an estimated $19.3 billion by 2024 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction activities and stringent government regulations to reduce the VOC content in building and road infrastructure material.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the organic binder industry, includes development of thin-bed technology for tile adhesives.



The study includes the organic binder market trends and forecasts for the global organic binder market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, resin, form, and region as follows



Organic Binder Market by End Use ($ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Construction Paint and Coating Others



Organic Binder Market by Resin Type ($ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Acrylic EVA Alkyd Epoxy Others



Organic Binder Market by Form ($ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Dispersible Powder Dispersion Solid Resin



Organic Binder Market by Region ($ million shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World

Some of the organic binder companies profiled in this report include BASF, DowDuPont, Wacker, Harmony Additive, OILEX, Endura IPNR, keramicalia, and Empower Materials and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the acrylic based organic binder will remain the largest segment by value due to increasing demand in water based paint and coating market.



Within the organic binder market, construction will remain the largest end use industry. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing building and road construction activities.



Europe will remain the largest region due to increasing adoption of organic binders in the construction industry. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to continued grwoth in the construction and automotive industries.



Some of the features of "Organic Binder Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global organic binder market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global organic binder market size by end use industry, resin, form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global organic binder market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global organic binder market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the organic binder market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high growth areas of the global organic binder market by end use (construction, paint and coating and others), by form (dispersible powder, dispersion, and solid resin), by product (acrylic, EVA, alkyd, epoxy, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW) and why?

Q.2.

Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the organic binder (Organic Binder Market, Organic-Lock binder, Organic Binders Market, Polymer Binders Market, Foundry Binder Market) market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this organic binder (Organic Binder Market, Organic-Lock binder, Organic Binders Market, Polymer Binders Market, Foundry Binder Market) market?

Q.6.

What are emerging trends in this organic binder (Organic Binder Market, Organic-Lock binder, Organic Binders Market, Polymer Binders Market, Foundry Binder Market) market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some changing demands of customers in the organic binder (Organic Binder Market, Organic-Lock binder, Organic Binders Market, Polymer Binders Market, Foundry Binder Market) market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the organic binder (Organic Binder Market, Organic-Lock binder, Organic Binders Market, Polymer Binders Market, Foundry Binder Market) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.

Who are the major players in this organic binder (Organic Binder Market, Organic-Lock binder, Organic Binders Market, Polymer Binders Market, Foundry Binder Market) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competitive products in this organic binder (Organic Binder Market, Organic-Lock binder, Organic Binders Market, Polymer Binders Market, Foundry Binder Market) market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q. 11.

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this organic binder (Organic Binder Market, Organic-Lock binder, Organic Binders Market, Polymer Binders Market, Foundry Binder Market) market and how have they affected the industry?



