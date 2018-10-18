LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Organic Rice Protein Market size is expected to reach $149 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Rice is a vital staple food which is widely consumed all over the world. Organic rice protein is derived from organically grown rice, and it contains high content of methionine and cystine. The organically grown rice is free from genetically modified organisms (GMO); therefore, the rice doesn't contain any kind of toxins and allergens.



The organic rice protein is among the major dietary sources, which is made without using preservatives or organic chlorine compounds such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). The organic rice protein market is driven due to growing demand for the same in in sports and athletics segment. Furthermore, growing awareness about health and demand for products with health benefits are the factors that drive the growth of global organic rice protein market.



Based on form, the market covers dry and liquid form of the rice protein. Based on product, the market is segmented into Rice Protein Isolates, Rice Protein Concentrates, and Other Rice Protein. Based on application, the market is segmented into Sports & Energy Nutrition, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Analogs & Extenders, Dairy Alternatives, and Other Applications. Various functions of organic rice protein covered in the report are Emulsifying, Foaming, Texturing, and Gelling. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Axiom Foods, Inc., Aidp, Inc., Ricebran Technologies, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Shafi Gluco Chem, Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Limited, Ribus, Inc., The Green Labs LLc, and Top Health Ingredients Inc.



