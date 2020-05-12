The Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market is expected to grow by $ 468.88 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the orthopedic prosthetics market and it is poised to grow by $ 468.88 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on orthopedic prosthetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects and growing number of amputation surgeries and focus on restoring mobility and independence among amputees. In addition, growing number of trauma, accident cases, and birth defects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The orthopedic prosthetics market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lower extremity orthopedic prosthetics

• Upper extremity orthopedic prosthetics



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the availability of technically advanced orthopedic prosthetics as one of the prime reasons driving the orthopedic prosthetics market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our orthopedic prosthetics market covers the following areas:

• Orthopedic prosthetics market sizing

• Orthopedic prosthetics market forecast

• Orthopedic prosthetics market industry analysis"



