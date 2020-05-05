NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities, and forecast in oscilloscope market to 2025 by product type (Analog and Digital), by Bandwidth (



The future of the global oscilloscope market looks attractive with opportunities in consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecommunications, aerospace & defense, medical, and engineering industries. The global oscilloscope market is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the growing telecommunication industry, Increasing demand for modular instrumentation, and growing demand for high-performance and power efficient electronic devices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of portable oscilloscope and development of larger touchscreens and USB-based devices.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the global oscilloscope market by product type, bandwidth, application, and region as follows:



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

AnalogDigital



By Bandwidth [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:





By Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Medical EngineeringAutomotiveIT & TelecommunicationsConsumer ElectronicsAerospace & DefenseOthers



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaTaiwanThe Rest of the World



Some of the oscilloscope companies profiled in this report include, Tektronix, Keysight Technologies, Inc.,National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, and Yokogawa Test and Measurement Corp, GW Instek, and Rigol Technologies.



Within the oscilloscope market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry. IT & telecommunication industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to advent of 5G era in the communication industry.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors.



Some of the features of this report:

Market size estimates: Oscilloscope market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by product type, bandwidth, and application.

Segmentation analysis: Oscilloscope market size by various segments, such as product type, bandwidth, and application in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Oscilloscope market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications. products, bandwidth, and regions for oscilloscope market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for oscilloscope market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global oscilloscope by product type (Analog and Digital), by Bandwidth (

< 1gz >1 – 8Gz. 8.1-32Gz, and Others), by application (Medical, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Engineering, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



