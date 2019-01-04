NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Osteotomy Plates Market size is expected to reach $780.9 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Osteotomy plates used in performing surgical bone operation known as osteotomy. The surgical procedure is used in lengthening and shortening the bone alignments while treating bone disorders such as osteoarthritis, dysplasia, bone diseases, and bone injuries. Increasing incidence of bone-related diseases due to bad diet or unhealthy lifestyle has been the major cause that has driven the growth of osteotomy plates market. Additionally, growth in the number road accidents, growing geriatric population, and rapid adoption of surgical procedures while diagnosing and treating bone-related diseases would add to the market growth.



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Metal Osteotomy Plates and Polymer Osteotomy Plates. Further Metal Osteotomy Plates is segmented into Stainless Steel and Titanium Osteotomy. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Hip Surgery, Knee surgery and other application. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Other End User. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Arthrex, Inc., Acumed, Llc, Johnson & Johnson, Group Fh Ortho, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Aap Implantate AG, Wright Medical Group N.V.and Orthopediatrics Corp.



