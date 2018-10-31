The Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Outdoor Gym Equipment



Outdoor gym equipment refers to the equipment specially designed for open spaces that may be public or private. These products help people exercise and train in the open for free. They are similar to indoor gym equipment and provide the same benefits.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the outdoor gym equipment market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of different types of outdoor gym equipment across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, outdoor gym equipment market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• PlayCore

• Proludic

• The Great Outdoor Gym Company

• Wicksteed Leisure

• Xccent



Market driver

• Increasing awareness about diabetes and obesity

Market challenge

• Lack of expert training professionals

Market trend

• Adoption of strategic wellness initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



