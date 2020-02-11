The Global Paper Chemicals Market is expected to grow by USD 5.39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Paper Chemicals Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global paper chemicals market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on global paper chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941083/?utm_source=PRN



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-performance chemicals by paper manufacturers. In addition, rise in demand for lightweight materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the global paper chemicals market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global paper chemicals market is segmented as below:



Type

Bleaching Chemicals

Pulping Agents

Sizing Agents

Binders

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global paper chemicals market growth

This study identifies rise in demand for lightweight materials as the prime reasons driving the global paper chemicals market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global paper chemicals market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global paper chemicals market, including some of the vendors such as Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Imerys SA, Kemira Oyj and Superior Plus Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04941083/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

