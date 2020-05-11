The Global Paracetamol Market is expected to grow by $ 484.77 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Paracetamol Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the paracetamol market and it is poised to grow by $ 484.77 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on paracetamol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the significant use of paracetamol as an API in large number of OTC drugs, wide application of paracetamol as a first line-therapy for symptomatic relief and growing use of paracetamol as an antipyretic in COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, significant use of paracetamol as an API in large number of OTC drugs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The paracetamol market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The paracetamol market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Powder

• Granules



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing number of approvals for paracetamol-based combinations as one of the prime reasons driving the paracetamol market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and developments in new paracetamol applications

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our paracetamol market covers the following areas:

• Paracetamol market sizing

• Paracetamol market forecast

• Paracetamol market industry analysis"



