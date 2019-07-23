The global paraphonic synthesizers market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pre-insulated Pipes Market: About this market

Pre-insulated pipes are used for heat supply networks. This pre-insulated pipes market analysis considers sales from the flexible pre-insulated pipes and rigid pre-insulated pipes segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of Pre-insulated Pipes in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the flexible pre-insulated pipes segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Flexible pre-insulated pipes are durable and maintenance-free products. As a result, they are extensively used in the commercial and residential sectors. These factors will significantly help the flexible pre-insulated pipes segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global pre-insulated pipes report has observed market growth factors such as the global increase in the use of district heating and cooling systems, reduction in carbon footprint and increase in energy efficiency, and rise in demand for pre-insulated pipes in construction and industrial sectors. However, volatility in raw material prices, hazards associated with manufacturing polyurethane insulation material for pre-insulated pipes, and long pre- and post-manufacturing certification process may hamper the growth of the pre-insulated pipes industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797206/?utm_source=PRN

Global Pre-insulated Pipes Market: Overview



Global increase in the use of district heating and cooling systems



Pre-insulated pipes have significant applications in district heating and cooling (DHC) systems in commercial, residential, and industrial infrastructures. The extensive use of DHC systems in developed nations such as Denmark, Switzerland, and the US, and their rising use in other countries are augmenting sales for the market vendors. These factors will drive the growth of the global paraphonic synthesizers market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Innovation in pre-insulated pipe designing



Vendors are constantly innovating pre-insulated pipe designs to overcome challenges such as the lag time between the central boiler point and the radiators that collect hot water and leakage. Many new products have Nordic detection wires that can monitor the pipes and detect leakage if any. Also, there are pipes available with non-adherent properties that reduce pressure head losses. These innovations in design will improve the efficiency of pre-insulated pipes, increasing their sales. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global pre-insulated pipes market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Pre-insulated Pipes manufacturers, which include Georg Fischer Ltd., Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc., Polypipe Group Plc, Uponor Corp., and Watts Water Technologies Inc.



Also, the pre-insulated pipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797206/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

