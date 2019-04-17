NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global parcel sortation systems market is accounted to US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 3.09 Bn by 2027. Parcel sortation system is adopted in a wide range of industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, and food & beverage including many other industries. Automation and technological development is positively impacting the market in developed and developing regions. North American countries witness significant growth in a number of warehouses, logistics and delivery centers, and logistics partners which have been beneficial for several parcel sortation systems providers. Further, growth in the automotive and logistics industry in MEA demanding for efficient sortation systems which are boosting the parcel sortation systems market in this region. In SAM, an increase in the shipping market, the presence of a large base of consumer goods industry, and the adoption of E-commerce business is further supporting the market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764223/?utm_source=PRN





Europe is the leading region in the global market followed by North America in the parcel sortation systems market.Several advancements and developments are happening in the field of automation in several European countries.



Also, economically strong countries like Germany, Italy, and the UK have witnessed significant growth in the implementation of technologically advanced solutions.Germany, Italy, France, and the UK are the potential growth markets for a variety of deployments of automated technologies in various applications.



Moreover, the automotive industry in Germany, the textile and manufacturing industries in Italy, and the electronics industry in the UK respectively have been using advanced parcel sortation systems for accuracy and efficiency in operations. These factors are contributing to the high growth of the parcel sortation systems market in this region.



The global parcel sortation systems market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-user industry.The parcel sortation system market by type has been segmented into linear parcel sortation system and loop parcel sortation system.



Additionally, the global parcel sortation system market has been segmented by end-user into logistics, e-commerce, food & beverages, post & parcel, airport, pharmaceuticals, and others. The parcel sortation systems manufacturers are influencing the logistics companies operating in the developing countries to opt for advanced solutions, which is rising the adoption, thereby, driving the parcel sortation systems market.



The overall parcel sortation systems market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the parcel sortation systems market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the parcel sortation systems industry.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the parcel sortation systems market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764223/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

