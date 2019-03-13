NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market size is expected to reach $34.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 21.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Patient engagement enables healthcare institutions to communicate with patients using online patient portal. Patient engagement is not only about engaging technology, it is a process that ensures patient satisfaction. Technology helps in improving service quality and ensures safety. Growing medical tourism sector, growing adoption of cloud-based networking models and growing investments into the healthcare IT sector in the developing nations are the factors that would propel the industry growth during the forecast period.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Health Management, Social Management, Home Healthcare Management, and Financial Health Management. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Service. Based on Delivery Model, the market is segmented into Web Based, Cloud Based, and On-Premise. Based on Therapeutics, the market is segmented into Fitness, Chronic Diseases, Women's Health, Mental Health, and Other Therapeutics. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Providers, Payers, and Individual Users. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include McKesson Corporation, IBM, Allscripts, Athenahealth, Inc., Orion Health, Cerner, GetWellNetwork Inc.,Lincor Solutions, Get Real Health, fautomated.



