Global Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market: About this market

This peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market analysis considers sales from both systems and accessories products. Our study also finds the sales of peripheral vascular diagnostic systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the systems segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of PADs, growing adoption of non-invasive procedures, and availability of easy-to-handle diagnostic devices will play a significant role in the systems segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with increasing diabetes awareness, launch of minimally invasive and advanced diagnostic products, and increasing number of skilled healthcare professionals for PAD diagnosis. However, high costs associated with peripheral artery diagnosis, limitations of peripheral vascular diagnostic systems, and presence of alternative diagnostic procedures for PAD may hamper the growth of the peripheral vascular diagnostic systems industry over the forecast period.



Global Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market: Overview

Increasing number of skilled healthcare professionals for PAD diagnosis

The incidence of peripheral arterial disease (PADs) has been increasing significantly due to the rise in the prevalence of diabetes and atherosclerosis. As a result, the need for effective diagnostics and treatment methods has increased, stimulating the demand for skilled healthcare professionals across hospitals and clinics. Thus, the number of skilled healthcare practitioners has been increasing significantly across healthcare facilities which will lead to the expansion of the global peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of robotics for peripheral vascular diagnosis

The growing adoption of robotics for peripheral vascular diagnosis is identified as one of the key peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market trends. The demand for technologically advanced peripheral vascular diagnosis systems is increasing due to the growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis of peripheral vascular diseases (PVD). Thus, vendors are offering robotics-enabled peripheral vascular diagnosis systems that eliminate human errors while diagnosing PADs. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading peripheral vascular diagnostic systems manufacturers, that include Arjo AB, D. E. Hokanson Inc., ELCAT GmbH, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., Koven Technology Inc., OMRON Corp., Opto Circuits (India) Ltd., Perimed AB, The Cooper Co. Inc., and Viasonix.

Also, the peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



