The Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is Expected to Record a CAGR of Almost 13% During the Forecast Period
Mar 23, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market by Technology, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. Technavio has been monitoring the personal safety tracking devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 186.23 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop-in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
The GPS personal tracking devices are expected to be the leading segment based on technology in the global market during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of almost 13%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 186.23 million.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Jio Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Veriot LLC, and WTS – Positioning Solutions AB. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers?
Rise in dual-income households is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 36% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Globalstar Inc., Jio Inc., Le Vise Products LLC, Location Based Technologies Inc., Veriot LLC, and WTS – Positioning Solutions AB. are some of the major market participants. The rise in dual-income households will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this personal safety tracking devices market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- GPS Personal Safety Tracking Devices
- Bluetooth Personal Safety Tracking Devices
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- End-user
- Children
- Elderly
- Adults
- Distribution channel
- Specialty Stores
- Department Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The personal safety tracking devices market report covers the following areas:
- Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Size
- Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Trends
- Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices as one of the key trends for the Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market growth during the next few years.
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- GPS personal safety tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bluetooth personal safety tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Children - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Elderly - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Adults - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Market segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal
- safety tracking devices
- Increase in government initiatives to ensure the personal safety of citizens
- Rising demand for personal safety tracking devices with innovative features
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amber Alert GPS, Inc.
- Angel Sense Ltd.
- BrickHouse Security
- Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.
- Globalstar Inc.
- Jio Inc.
- Le Vise Products LLC
- Location Based Technologies Inc.
- Veriot LLC
- WTS – Positioning Solutions AB
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
