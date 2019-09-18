NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Pest control Market size is expected to reach $26.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Pest control regulates and manages species called a pest. Pests impact adversely on human activities. The human reaction relies on the significance of the harm done and ranges from tolerance, through deterrence and management, to efforts to eradicate the pest. Pest control measures can be implemented as part of an integrated pest management plan.



The increase in the popularity of pest control technologies can be linked to the rising scope of urban development in emerging markets and the advent of megacities hosting more than 15-20 million residents. The high population density and large middle-class population of these areas that adopt pest control services in the region, markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by pest control service providers and pesticide suppliers.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Chemical Based, Mechanical Based, Biological Based and Other Types. Based on Pest Type, the market is segmented into Insects, Termites, Rodents and Other Pests. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ecolab, Inc., Truly Nolen of America, Inc., Rollins, Inc., BASF SE, FMC Corporation, Rentokil Initial PLC, PelGar International Ltd., Dodson Pest Control, Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., and Bayer AG (Bayer Crop Science).



