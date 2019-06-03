NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pharma contract sales market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the contract detailing segment held 76% of the global pharma contract sales market.



Report Scope

• Global Pharma Contract Sales Market forecasts from 2019-2029



Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for pharma contract sales market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the following submarket by leading services:

• Contract detailing (personal promotion/field sales)

• Contract non-personal promotion, with further sub-forecasting for teledetailing, eDetailing and others

• Medical education services

• Sample management services



This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma contract sales market by therapeutic segments:

• Cardiovascular disease

• Metabolic disorders

• Oncology

• Other



This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• US

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain

• BRIC: China, India, Brazil and Russia



The US, Japan, EU5 and BRIC markets are further segmented by therapeutic segments and leading services

• Our study discusses the SWOT and STEP factors of the global pharma contract sales market

• Our study also discusses factors that will drive and restrain the global pharma contract sales market



Our study discusses issues affecting the pharma contract sales industry and market:

• Outsourced and in-house sales reps – trends and emerging sales models, including multiple channels (multichannel marketing to medical professionals)

• Services CSOs offer and benefits to drug companies outsourcing medical sales

• Maturing brands and product launches, including flexibility in field sales teams

• Legislation and new market access requirements for pharma sales representatives

• Changes to online marketing and potential for IT technologies Risk-sharing agreements

• Key account management (KAM) and medical science liaison (MSL)



This report discusses the leading companies in pharma contract sales:

• CMIC

• IQVIA

• Marvecs

• OnCall, LLC

• Publicis Healthcare Communications Group (PHCG)

• Sofip

• Syneos Health (INC Research and inVentiv Health

• UDG Healthcare



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global pharma contract sales market. You find data, trends and predictions.



