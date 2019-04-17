NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Clinical Trial Phase (Pre-Clinical, Phase I, II, III, IV), By Service Provider (In-House, Contract Outsourcing), By Type, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05768017/?utm_source=PRN



The global pharmacovigilance market size is expected to reach USD 11.64 billion by 2026. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADR) is the key growth driver. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received approximately 253,017 serious adverse events and 44,693 deaths associated with ADRs in 2015. This shows the potential demand for implementing safety and Pharmacovigilance (PV) services.



According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) report on pharmaceuticals consumption, medicines to treat chronic diseases accounted for a larger proportion of the total volume of drug consumption in non-hospital set ups.Owing to this, there has been a significant rise in the number of medicines made available to healthcare consumers.



Rising demand for drugs has significantly heightened the need for the development of novel therapeutics via extensive clinical trials, which is expected to serve this market with lucrative opportunities.



Major pharmaceutical companies are involved in extensive R&D initiatives for development of innovative therapeutic molecules.This has resulted in increased drug development activities.



Manufacturers are now focusing on remodeling their product development processes in an attempt to cater to patient needs across the globe. These factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for pharmacovigilance services during the forecast period.



Moreover, leading pharma companies in developed countries are focusing on outsourcing PV service in an attempt to reduce cost and to minimize operational expenses. This is anticipated to serve as an opportunity for contact research organizations in developing regions to gain more revenue share.



The companies operating in the pharmacovigilance market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations with the PV service providers to gain access to medical information and to manage PV workflows.For instance, In April 2017, Accenture entered in a collaborative agreement with BioCelebrate to develop a platform for aggregating and analyzing clinical information for improved drug developing efficiency, thus enhancing its R&D capabilities.



These factors are anticipated to fuel the market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Phase IV held a dominant market share owing to the extensive post marketing surveillance of pharmaceuticals and increasing number of ADR incidences in the market

• Phase III is anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR owing to increasing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers on therapeutic development and safety monitoring

• In service provider segment, contract outsourcing held a significant market share, owing to shift in focus of pharmaceutical companies to outsourcing services to reduce operational cost

• Based on type of service, spontaneous reporting held the largest market share owing to its wide application in pharmacovigilance and benefits such as easy simulation of data sets for better drug comparison

• Research organizations segment is anticipated to exhibit lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing R&D for the development of novel biologics and medical devices

• Asia Pacific pharmacovigilance market is anticipated to showcase lucrative CAGR in the forthcoming years

• Industry participants are focusing on increasing R&D activities to develop better pharmacovigilance services.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05768017/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

