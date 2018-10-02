NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in phenolic insulation market to 2023 by end use industry (HVAC system, building and construction, industrial, and others), application (duct, pipe, wall, roof, floor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global phenolic insulation market looks promising with opportunities in building and construction, industrial, and HVAC systems. The global phenolic insulation market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the construction of energy efficient buildings, rising concern related to greenhouse gas emissions, and excellent insulation efficiency of phenolic foam.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the phenolic insulation market, include the development of bio-based products and development of higher thermal performance products.



The study includes the phenolic insulation market size and forecast for the global phenolic insulation market through 2023, segmented by end use industry, application, and region as follows:



Phenolic Insulation Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

HVAC Systems Building and Construction Industrial Others



Phenolic Insulation Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

Ducts Pipes Walls Roofs Floors Others



Phenolic Insulation Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012–2023]:

North America United States Europe United Kingdom Germany France Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of the World Saudi Arab

Some of the phenolic insulation companies profiled in this report include Kingspan Group, Asahi Kasei Construction Material, Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd, Unilin (Xtratherm), and LG Hausys and others.



Lucintel forecasts that ducts will remain the largest application and expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by growing requirement of higher thermal insulation and better fireproofing in buildings with a minimum thickness.



HVAC system is expected to remain the largest segment and to witness highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the growing urbanization and construction activities.



Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing infrastructure spending and imposition of regulations on energy efficient buildings are leading the demand for phenolic insulation material.



Some of the features of "Phenolic Insulation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global phenolic insulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global phenolic insulation market size by various applications such as end use industry, and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global phenolic insulation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of phenolic insulation in the global phenolic insulation market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of phenolic insulation in the global phenolic insulation market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global phenolic insulation market by end use industry (HVAC system, building and construction, industrial, and others), application (duct, pipe, wall, roof, floor, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the phenolic insulation market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the phenolic insulation market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the phenolic insulation market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the phenolic insulation market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this phenolic insulation market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this phenolic insulation area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this phenolic insulation market?



