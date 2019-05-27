NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 Trends, opportunities and forecast in photoinitiator market to 2024 by application (paints, inks, and, adhesives), product type (free radical type and cationic type), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370212/?utm_source=PRN

The future of the global photoinitiator market looks promising with opportunities in UV cured coatings, inks, and, adhesives. The global photoinitiator market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2024 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand of photoinitiator due to its excellent properties like relative stability and range of light absorption.Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the photoinitiator industry, include Improved performance of UV cured coating photoinitiators in the electronic assembly and Advancement in Light Cure Adhesive Technology.

photoinitiator market by application

photoinitiator market

photoinitiator market manufacturers

The study includes the photoinitiator market size and forecast for the global photoinitiator market through 2024, segmented by application, product type, and region, as follows:

Photoinitiator Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Paints Inks Adhesives

Photoinitiator Market by Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

Free Radical Type Cationic Type

Photoinitiator Market by Region Volume [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the photoinitiators companies profiled in this report include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, DIC Colour and Comfort, Siegwerk, Dymax, Master Bond , Inc. and others.

The analyst forecasts that UV cured coatings is expected to remain the largest application due to its increasing demand in wood coatings, automotive coatings, and powder coatings. UV cured inks is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in printing, graphic arts, and LED ink curing.

Within the photoinitiator market, free radical type will remain the largest product type segment and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in demand of photoinitiator in various applications such as medical devices, electronic devices, glass, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for photoinitiators in electronic, packaging, and automotive industries as it improves the overall productivity by reducing cure time and low VOC emissions.

Some of the features of "Photoinitiator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global photoinitiator market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global photoinitiator market size by various applications such as application, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global photoinitiator market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the photoinitiator market by application (paints, inks, and, adhesives), product type (free radical type and cationic type), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this photoinitiator market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this photoinitiator market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this photoinitiator market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the photoinitiator market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the photoinitiator market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this photoinitiator market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this photoinitiator market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the photoinitiator industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370212/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

