The global phytogenic feed additives market size is estimated to be USD 753million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,098million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8%

The global phytogenic feed additives market size is estimated to be USD 753million in 2020 and is projected to reachUSD 1,098million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Phytogenics are plant-derived natural growth promoters or non-antibiotic growth promoters used as feed additives and derived from herbs & spices, fruits & vegetables, or flowers. The different types of phytogenic feed additives included in the report are essential oils, saponins, flavonoids, oleoresins, tannins, mucilages, pungent substances, and bitter substances.

The global feed production has increased consistently in the recent past, driven primarily by the demand-side factors, including an increase in livestock production & consumption and the resultant global population.Another major factor that influences the volume of feed production is the increase in commercialization of livestock rearing practices, particularly in developing economies.



Livestock farmers are gaining awareness about various animal health issues due to nutrient inadequacy and lower metabolism rate and have also raised concerns about the quality of final dairy and animal products that reach the consumers.The ban on low-quality animal products in developed countries, such as the US, the UK, and Japan, had created an indirect effect on the awareness levels of livestock producers.



An increase in the cases related to animal diseases has created a significant demand for safe nutritional supplements that can raise the nutritional value of the animal diet without causing any side effects. Cattle are prone to infections from bacteria, viruses, or fungi; nutritional deficiencies; and metabolic disorders; whereas mycoplasmal pneumonia and swine erysipelas are common in swine.

The segmentation of the phytogenic feed additives market is based on type, livestock, source, form, function, and region.Based on source, the phytogenic feed additives market is segmented into herbs & spices, flowers, and fruits & vegetables.



The market is further segmented, based on livestock such as, poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals, and other animals which include pets and equine. The phytogenic feed additives market, by region, is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Poultry: The largest-growing segment of the phytogenic feed additives market, by phytogenic feed additives market livestock type

The poultry segment dominated the phytogenic feed additives market in 2019.The dominance of poultry can be attributed to the higher demand for antibiotic growth promoter (AGP) replacers, especially in the US, China, and Brazil.



The production of poultry for meat is also expected to be dominating more than half the growth of all the additional meat produced by 2025. Such rapid growth in poultry meat production is expected to further increase the demand for superior quality feed, thereby propelling the market for phytogenic feed additives.



Liquid: The largest-growing segment of the phytogenic feed additives market, by phytogenic feed additives form

The selection of the form of phytogenic feed additives depends on various factors, such as the ease of application, size of the feed particles, and influence of climatic conditions on the final product.It also depends on the requirement of each livestock, ensuring minimum feed wastage to reduce farm expenditure.



The form of phytogenic feed additives used influence, to a notable extent, the cost of feed, feed conversion ratio, and the performance of the livestock.The liquid form is preferred over the dry form, as it is easy to use and readily available.



It can be mixed with the animal feed as well as drinking water.

Asia Pacific: The largest-growing segment of the phytogenic feed additives market, by phytogenic feed additivesregion

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global phytogenic feed additives market in 2019, in terms of value.The market in the region is driven by the presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2016) and their growth rate.



Furthermore, the region has witnessed an increase in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries, such as India and Japan. This increase in the number of feed mills in the region reflects the growth in feed production.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from raw material suppliers to Tier 1 companies and manufacturers. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type-Tier 1 40-%, Tier 2- 35%, Tier 3- 25%

• By Designation- C level- 30%, Managers- 20%, Executives- 50%

• By Region- APAC- 25%, Europe- 40%, North America- 15%, South America-10%, and RoW*- 10%

*RoW includes Middle east and Africa

The key players in this market include Cargill, Incorporated (US), DelaconBiotechnik GmbH (Austria), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (China), DuPont (US), and Synthite Industries Ltd. (India). Manufacturers are adopting strategies such as new product launches, expansion & investments, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



Research Coverage

The report segments the phytogenic feed additives by Type (Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, and Oleoresins), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals), Source (Herbs & Spices, Flowers, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the phytogenic feed additives market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/ new entrants in the market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the phytogenic feed additives market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



