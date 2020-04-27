The Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market is expected to grow by $ 1.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the picture archiving and communication system market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on picture archiving and communication system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers, government initiatives encouraging IT adoption in healthcare and increasing demand for mobile PACS. In addition, increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The picture archiving and communication system market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes



The picture archiving and communication system market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mini PACS

• Mid-end PACS

• Enterprise PACS



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the emergence of cloud-based PACS as one of the prime reasons driving the picture archiving and communication system market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing providers for patient centered radiology solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our picture archiving and communication system market covers the following areas:

• Picture archiving and communication system market sizing

• Picture archiving and communication system market forecast

• Picture archiving and communication system market industry analysis



