The Global Pilates Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 66.74 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Pilates Equipment Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the pilates equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 66.74 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on pilates equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04346232/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for home fitness equipment and increase in number of boutique fitness studios. In addition, increasing demand for home fitness equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pilates equipment market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographical landscapes



The pilates equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pilates machines

• Pilates mats

• Pilates rings

• Pilates balls

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates as one of the prime reasons driving the pilates equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our pilates equipment market covers the following areas:

• Pilates equipment market sizing

• Pilates equipment market forecast

• Pilates equipment market industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04346232/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

