NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Plano Sunglasses Market: About this market

This plano sunglasses market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of plano sunglasses in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as assortment strategies and multi-marketing strategies will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global plano sunglasses market report looks at factors such as product innovation and differentiation through functional and technological advances, rapid growth of the eyewear market in developing economies, and increased preference for contact lenses. However, avalaibility of counterfeit products, increasing demand for prescribed sunglasses, and rising rivalry among key competitors may hamper the growth of the plano sunglasses industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831877/?utm_source=PRN



Global Plano Sunglasses Market: Overview

Product innovation and differentiation through functional and technological advances

Functional and technological advances in plano sunglasses are fueling the growth of the market in terms of value. Continuous R&D by companies has led to growing product innovations, thereby helping the companies to expand their product portfolios. Currently, lenses and frames of premium plano sunglasses are manufactured with high quality materials, enhanced coating, and high-end optical designs. Certain vendors are introducing video-recording sunglasses equipped with CMOS sensors and built-in storage systems. The incorporation of such advanced functional and technological advances will lead to the expansion of the global plano sunglasses market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Increase in the demand for premium plano glasses, loyalty programs, and marketing initiatives

The endorsement of popular brands by celebrities is influencing consumers to spend on premium plano sunglasses. This is encouraging players in the market to develop marketing strategies such as loyalty programs to target and retain potential customers. Vendors are also adopting digital marketing campaigns to effectively promote their products and attract consumers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global plano sunglasses market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plano sunglasses manufacturers, that include Carl Zeiss AG, De Rigo Spa, EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Marcolin Spa, Rodenstock GmbH, ROKA Sports Inc., and Safilo Group Spa.

Also, the plano sunglasses market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831877/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

