The global plant-based beverages market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Plant-based Beverages Market: About this market



Plant-based beverages are healthy and low in calories and primarily include variants such as milks, smoothies, and nogs. This plant-based beverages industry market analysis considers sales from almond, soy, coconut, and other sources. Our analysis also considers the sales of plant-based beverages in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the almond segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness about the health benefits of almond-based beverages, product innovation, and new product launches will play a significant role in the almond segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global plant-based beverages market report also looks at factors such as frequent product launches, health benefits of plant-based beverages, increasing lactose intolerant population and rising veganism. However, increasing number of product recalls, fluctuating prices of raw materials and rising penetration of new naive players, stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the plant-based beverages industry over the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800720/?utm_source=PRN







Global Plant-based Beverages Market: Overview



Health benefits of plant-based beverages



Growing awareness about the health benefits of consuming plant-based beverages, such as soy milk, almond milk, pea-based beverages, rice milk, coconut-based beverages, and oat milk, is a major driver, which is estimated to positively impact the growth of the global plant-based beverages market during the forecast period. Plant-based protein in plant-based beverages offers a plethora of health benefits such as it acts as a source of building blocks that promote the growth of healthy tissues and muscles. Such benefits will lead to the expansion of the global plant-based beverages market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of organic plant-based beverages



The demand and popularity of organic food and beverages, including plant-based beverages, are rising globally. Consumers are preferring organic plant-based beverages to the conventional ones because the former is healthier in nature and is sourced from better quality natural ingredients. Therefore, the majority of vendors are incorporating USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients in their plant-based beverages. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global plant-based beverages market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant-based beverages manufacturers, that include Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms LP, Danone SA, The Coca-Cola Co., and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.



Also, the plant-based beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800720/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

