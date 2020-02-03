The Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market is expected to grow by USD 650.86 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 41% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global plant-based burger patties market and it is poised to grow by USD 650.86 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 41% during the forecast period. Our reports on global plant-based burger patties market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by awareness about adverse effects of consumption of meat. In addition, increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global plant-based burger patties market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global plant-based burger patties market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

• Offline

• Online



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global plant-based burger patties market growth

This study identifies increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing as the prime reasons driving the global plant-based burger patties market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global plant-based burger patties market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global plant-based burger patties market, including some of the vendors such as Amazon.com Inc., Beyond Meat Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, Impossible Foods Inc, Kellogg Co, Maple Leaf Foods Inc, Nestlé SA, Tesco Plc, The Kroger Co, and WH Group Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843284/?utm_source=PRN



