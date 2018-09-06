NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in plastic pipe market to 2023 by polymer/plastic type: PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipes, PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes, PP (Poly Propylene) pipes, and others; by diameter (large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes); application (potable water, wastewater, electrical, telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil and gas); and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







The future of the global plastic pipe market looks promising with opportunities in water and wastewater, agriculture, chemical, and electrical & telecommunication cable protection. The global plastic pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $87 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of plastic pipes.







Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the plastic pipe industry, include the usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene, replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) and PE plastic pipes, and increasing consumption of multilayer plastic pipes in gas distribution.







The study includes the plastic pipe market size and forecast for the global plastic pipe market through 2023, segmented by material, diameter, application, and region, as follows:







Plastic Pipe Market Size by Polymer Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:



PVC Pipes PE Pipes PP Pipes Others







Plastic Pipe Market Size by Diameter Type [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:



Large Diameter Pipes Small Diameter Pipes







Plastic Pipe Market Size by Application [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:



Potable Water Wastewater Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection Agriculture Chemical Oil & Gas







Plastic Pipe Market Size by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:



North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain APAC China India Japan ROW



Some of the plastic pipe companies profiled in this report include Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, and Advanced Drainage Systems and others.







On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that PE pipes are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because of their heat resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.







By application type, the global plastic pipe market is segmented into potable water, wastewater, electrical and telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil & gas. The wastewater segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.







APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors.







Some of the features of "Plastic Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:



Market size estimates: Global plastic pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.



Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.



Segmentation analysis: Global plastic pipe market size by various applications such as application and vehicle segment in terms of value and volume shipment.



Regional analysis: Global plastic pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for plastic pipe in the global plastic pipe market.



Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for plastic pipe in the global plastic pipe market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.







This report addresses the following key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the global plastic pipe market by polymer/plastic type: PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipes, PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes, PP (Poly Propylene) pipes, and others; by diameter (large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes); application (potable water, wastewater, electrical, telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil and gas); and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?



Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this plastic pipe market?



Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this plastic pipe market?



Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this plastic pipe market and the reasons behind them?



Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?



Q.8 What are the new developments in the plastic pipe market and which companies are leading these developments?



Q.9 Who are the major players in this plastic pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?



Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this plastic pipe market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?



Q.11 What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this plastic pipe market?







