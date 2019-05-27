NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in plastic water storage tank market to 2024 by application (potable water, water conservation, wastewater, industrial wastewater, fire protection, plumbing and engineering solution), end use (residential, industrial, commercial, and municipal), polymer (polyethylene, and PVC, and others) process (fresh and recycled), size (less than 1,000 liters, 1,000 to 5,000 liters, and more than 5,000 liters) type (aboveground and underground) and region



The future of the global plastic water storage tank market looks promising with opportunities in the sectors of residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal. The global plastic water storage tank market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing construction activities and increasing concerns about water conservation.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the plastic water storage tank market, includes increasing demand for four layered water storage tanks for protection from bacteria and fungus.



The study includes the plastic water storage tank market size and forecast for the global plastic water storage tank market through 2024, segmented by application, end use, process, polymer, size, type, and region, as follows:



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Application [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilo ton) from 2013 to 2024]:

Potable Water Water Conservation Wastewater Industrial Waste Water Fire Protection Plumbing and Engineering Solution



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by End Use [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilo ton) from 2013 to 2024]:

Municipal Industrial Commercial Residential



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Polymer [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilo ton) from 2013 to 2024]:

Polyethylene PVC and Others



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Plastic [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilo ton) from 2013 to 2024]:

Virgin Recycled



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Size [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilo ton) from 2013 to 2024]:

Less than 1,000 liters 1,000 liters to 5,000 liters More than 5,000 liters



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Type [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilo ton) from 2013 to 2024]:

Aboveground Underground



Plastic Water Storage Tank Market by Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilo ton) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe APAC ROW

Some of the plastic water storage tank companies profiled in this report include Sintex, Niplast, Plastic Proget European, Enduramaxx, Cotteril Civil, American Tank, Protank, Nova Plastic Industry, GHP Manufacturing, and Protank and others



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that polyethylene will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth because it is exceptionally durable, light weight, and cost effective.



Within the global plastic water storage tank market, residential will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing housing starts and growing population.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region. It is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population and construction activities in this region.



Some of the features of "Plastic Water Storage Tank Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global plastic water storage tank market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Kilo ton) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global plastic water storage tank market size by application, end use, process, polymer, size, type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global plastic water storage tank market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global plastic water storage tank market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the plastic water storage tank market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global flooring market by application (potable water, water conservation, wastewater, industrial wastewater, fire protection, plumbing and engineering solution), end use (residential, industrial, commercial, and municipal), polymer (polyethylene, and PVC, and others) process (fresh and recycled), size (less than 1,000 liters, 1,000 to 5,000 liters, and more than 5,000 liters) type (aboveground and underground) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this plastic water storage tank market?

Q. 5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this plastic water storage tank market?

Q. 6. What are the emerging trends in this plastic water storage tank market and the reasons behind them?

Q. 7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the plastic water storage tank market?

Q. 8. What are the new developments in the plastic water storage tank market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q. 9. Who are the major players in this plastic water storage tank market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q. 10. What are some of the competing products in this plastic water storage tank market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this plastic water storage tank market?



