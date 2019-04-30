NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand for real-time data access and rising demand for predictive insights into fan preferences in the arena of sports are some of the major factors driving the growth of player tracking market







The global player tracking market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2018 to USD 7.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.8% during the forecast period. The player tracking market is driven by various factors, such as growing demand for real-time data collection and analysis and availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions in the area of sports. However, lack of awareness of technology in sports and budget constraints among sports associations can hinder the growth of the market.



Optical solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Optical solutions provide real-time live streaming in large areas, such as training field and stadium to monitor gameplay of all the players on the field/court of play.It helps in tracking player performance using HD cameras, software, and statistical algorithms in real-time.



Furthermore, it provides recorded videos to coaches and team management for post-match discussion to understand and device game strategy in preceding matches.It helps in monitoring some of the key features, such as speed, distance run, stamina, acceleration, and team formations through the optical player tracking solutions.



Some of the world's largest sports league, such as Ligue de Football Professional, Series A, Qatar Stars League have installed optical player tracking solutions in their stadiums.Organizations, such as STATS and Chyronhego are offering optical solutions in the player tracking market.



Following increasing awareness among team management, associations, and league organizers, optical solution segment is likely to gain traction during the forecast period.



Fitness application segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Fitness tracking application is one of the areas where player tracking solution adoption is high.Player tracking devices or solutions are worn on the wrist, chest, or ears, and designed to monitor outdoor activities with accuracy and reliability for fitness application.



These solutions are used to track and monitor different sports activities and analyze various fitness-related metrics, such as speed, distance, exhalation, sleeping habits, and pulse rates.Most of the organizations, such as Catapult sports, Chyronhego, Indiegogo, Stat Sports are offering player tracking solutions in fitness tracking.



Thus, the fitness application segment is likely to dominate the player tracking market during the forecast period owing to increased awareness among athletes and team management to focus on individual fitness and avoid match day mishaps.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC region comprises key economies such as India, China, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which organize series of sports leagues, and participate in world sports events featuring cricket, hockey, badminton, athletics, and more.Continuous growth in internet penetration, cloud technology, and smart devices penetration among various sports organizations in the region are driving the adoption of player tracking solutions in the region.



Domestic leagues in the region use extensive technology-based wearable and optical devices to track player performance and behavior on the field.Apart from league associations, team management leverage player tracking systems to track player health metrics, performance, and behavior on and off the field.



Government across key economies are emphasizing on improving the performance of athletes playing individual sports on a national and international level.Owing to these factors, APAC is expected to witness a healthy growth rate during the forecast period.



Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the player tracking marketplace.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By designation: C-level – 25%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 50%

• By region: North America – 25%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 50%



Major vendors offering player tracking solution and services across the globe include Catapult (Australia), STATSports (UK), Zebra Technologies (US), ChyronHego Corporation (US), Polar (Finland), STATS LLC (US), JOHAN Sports (Netherlands), Sonda Sports (Poland), Xampion (Finland), Kinexon (Germany), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Sports Performance Tracking (Australia), Q-Track (US), PlayGineering (Latvia), and Exelio (Italy). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the player tracking market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the player tracking market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, namely, component (solution, and services), end users, applications, and regions.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall player tracking market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



