The Global Point-of-care Ultrasound Systems Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Systems



Point-of-care ultrasound systems are used for diagnostic purposes. These systems use high-frequency sound waves for imaging body parts. POC ultrasound systems are compact in size and weight and provide high mobility.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the point-of-care ultrasound systems market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of point-of-care ultrasound systems across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, point-of-care ultrasound systems market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Canon Medical Systems

• FUJIFILM SonoSite

• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips

• Siemens Healthcare



Market driver

• Increase in number of product launches

Market challenge

• High cost of POC ultrasound systems

Market trend

• emergence of smart POC tele-ultrasound systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



