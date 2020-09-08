The Global Polyester Polyol Market is expected to grow by $ 2.24 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the polyester polyol market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.24 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on polyester polyol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for polyols in the automotive and construction industries and superior properties of polyester polyols. In addition, demand from automotive and construction industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The polyester polyol market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The polyester polyol market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Aliphatic polyester polyol

• Aromatic polyester polyol



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for polyester polyol in China as one of the prime reasons driving the polyester polyol market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our polyester polyol market covers the following areas:

• Polyester polyol market sizing

• Polyester polyol market forecast

• Polyester polyol market industry analysis



