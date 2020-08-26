The Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market is expected to grow by 3.58 th tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the polyethylene furanoate market and it is poised to grow by 3.58 th tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on the polyethylene furanoate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for bio-based polymers, advantages of PEF over PET, and stringent regulations to monitor the use of conventional polymers.

The polyethylene furanoate market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The polyethylene furanoate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Bottles

• Films

• Fibers



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in demand for sustainable packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the polyethylene furanoate market growth during the next few years. Also, growing acceptance of polymer of low concern (PLC), and strategic alliances and joint ventures will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our polyethylene furanoate market covers the following areas:

• Polyethylene furanoate market sizing

• Polyethylene furanoate market forecast

• Polyethylene furanoate market industry analysis



