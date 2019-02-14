NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyglycerol Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PG-2, 3, 4, 6, 10), By Application (F&B, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care), By Region (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global polyglycerol market size is expected to reach at USD 3.83 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Polyglyceryl-3 diisostearate, polyglyceryl-3 dimer dilinoleate, and polyglyceryl-3 ricinoleate are some of the key polyglycerol 3 esters. Polyglycerol esters are plant/vegetable-derived, which makes them renewable and eco-friendly. Thus, favorable regulations pertaining to the use of polyglycerol and its esters is likely to be the major factor driving the market.Fluctuating prices of raw materials and availability of substitutes may hamper the market growth.



Moreover, the potential supply-demand gap for glycerol, which is expected in near future, followed by the presence of enzymes are expected cause hindrance to the market growth.However, rapidly growing personal care and F&B industries coupled with increasing pharmaceutical investments is expected to propel the product demand.



Polyglycerol is used as cosmetic additives in personal care industry.The personal care industry is witnessing accelerated growth across the globe owing to factors like increasing disposable income, access to online platforms, and demand for anti-aging, natural, and gender-specific products.



The F&B application segment accounted for 30.2% of the overall volume share in 2017.



Increasing demand for food additives in bakery products, chocolate production, and other food-related markets is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.Polyglycerol is also used in other applications, such as drilling fluids, textile lubricants, and wastewater treatment.



Increasing oil and shale exploration activities in North America and Africa are expected to augment the market development.Also, emphasis on the improvement of water treatment facilities owing to strict government regulations is likely to propel the product demand in near future.



Led by U.S., North America is a prominent regional market on account of high demand for bakery items, cosmetics, and liquid detergents in the region.



Moreover, recovering of pharmaceutical industry in U.S. is expected to boost the demand further, thereby augmenting regional market expansion. Pioneers in the global market have undertaken several strategies, such as new product development, extensive R&D activities, and expansion of customer base, to gain competitive advantage over others. For example, in July 2017, Lonza acquired Capsugel S.A. for USD 5.5 billion to boost its growth and ability to cater to customers of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and nutrition industries.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• PG-4 was the largest product segment in 2017 and it accounted for a share of 28.2% of the overall revenue, owing to its wide application scope

• Food & beverage is forecasted to be the fastest-growing application segment over forecast period

• In 2017, China accounted for 45.6% of the APAC polyglycerol market, in terms of volume, due to rapid growth of the end-use industries in the country

• In terms of volume, PG-10 is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in APAC owing to the product's extensive usage in personal care formulations

• Some of the key participants include Cargill, Inc.; Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd.; Spiga Nord S.p.A.; and The Good Scents Company

• Companies like Spiga Nord S.p.A and Procter & Gamble are integrated across the value chain, as both these companies are raw material suppliers as well as manufacturers



