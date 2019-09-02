NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --This polysomnography devices market analysis considers sales from hospitals, sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, and homecare. Our analysis also considers the sales of polysomnography devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the hospitals' segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of specialist doctors along with latest and advanced equipment will play a significant role in the hospitals' segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global polysomnography devices market report looks at factors such as favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, especially OSA, and benefits of polysomnography. However, alternatives of polysomnography devices, stringent regulatory framework, and product recall, and lack of public awareness about sleep apnea and shortage of medical lab technicians may hamper the growth of the polysomnography devices industry over the forecast period.

Global Polysomnography Devices Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, especially OSASleep apnea is a sleep disorder wherein breathing stops and starts, leading to sleep disruption. The main types of sleep apnea include OSA, which occurs when the throat muscles relax too much to allow normal breathing; central sleep apnea (CSA), which occurs when the brain does not send proper signals to the muscles that control breathing; and complex sleep apnea syndrome (CompSAS), which basically takes place when a person has both OSA and CSA. The prevalence of OSA is increasing due to obesity and an increase in the geriatric population. This is also common among people with hypertension. The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, especially OSA will lead to the expansion of the global polysomnography devices market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.Advances in polysomnography devicesTechnological advances in diagnosis and management of sleep disorders reflect the huge scope of innovations in polysomnography devices. Wireless polysomnography devices are the latest trend. This is ideal for use in attended, remotely attended, and unattended sleep diagnosis. The feature in it enhances the mobility and comfort of the patient. The small size of the device ensures a higher level of comfort and efficiency for use in a home or an ambulatory set-up. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global polysomnography devices market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polysomnography devices manufacturers, that include Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, Vyaire Medical Inc.

Also, the polysomnography devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

