The Global Polystyrene Foam Market is expected to grow by $ 12.16 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

Global Polystyrene Foam Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the polystyrene foam market and it is poised to grow by $ 12.16 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on polystyrene foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for EPS from the packaging sector and increased demand from construction industry. In addition, increasing demand for EPS from the packaging sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The polystyrene foam market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The polystyrene foam market is segmented as below:

By Type

• EPS

• XPS



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies high demand from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the polystyrene foam market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our polystyrene foam market covers the following areas:

• Polystyrene foam market sizing

• Polystyrene foam market forecast

• Polystyrene foam market industry analysis



