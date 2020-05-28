The Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market is expected to grow by $ 22.70 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market and it is poised to grow by $ 22.70 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven growth in global infrastructure and better recyclability.

The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pipes, profiles, and fittings

• Films and Sheets

• Cables

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the vastly expanding medical devices market as one of the prime reasons driving the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market growth during the next few years. vastly expanding the medical devices market and better recyclability will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market covers the following areas:

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market sizing

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market forecast

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market industry analysis



