The Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market is expected to grow by USD 241.99 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Global Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global portable air-conditioner market and it is poised to grow by USD 241.99 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global portable air-conditioner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness about environment-friendly and energy-efficient devices.In addition, advent of smart portable air conditioners is anticipated to boost the growth of the global portable air-conditioner market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global portable air-conditioner market is segmented as below:



End-user:

Residential

Non-residential



Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global portable air-conditioner market growth

This study identifies advent of smart portable air conditioners as the prime reasons driving the global portable air-conditioner market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global portable air-conditioner market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global portable air-conditioner market, including some of the vendors such as Daikin Industries Ltd., DeLonghi Group, Electrolux Group, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Olimpia Splendid Spa, United Technologies Corp. and Whirlpool Corp .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





