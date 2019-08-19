NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Position Sensors Market size is expected to reach $8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807159/?utm_source=PRN







The basic principles of Position Sensors operation have transformed over the years. The market for these sensors is driven by smaller form factor, less power consumption, higher feature integration, and low cost. Currently, significant investments in R&D by key players have helped to develop smart and intelligent sensor systems for different novel applications in automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, and healthcare. For instance, Balluff announced to launch Micropulse hazardous area linear Position Sensors, which offers new features such as non-contact, wear-free, magnetostriction technology for long-term reliability, and better performance.



The Position Sensors market is one of the outstandingly increasing markets due to increasing investment in manufacturing infrastructure, integration of Position Sensors in modern automobiles, and growing adoption of Position Sensors in the aerospace industry. Position Sensors are used to measure the movement of a body from its reference or initial position. They measure the linear or angular position about a fixed point or arbitrary reference. Automation taking place in manufacturing and industrial units and it is one of the major drivers of the Position Sensors market. Position Sensors are used in an extensive variety of industrial and commercial applications, from Aerospace, Manufacturing, and ICT.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Rotary and Linear. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Machine Tools, Test Equipment, Motion Systems, Material Handling, Robotics and Others. Based on Contact Type, the market is segmented into Non-Contact Type and Contact Type. Based on Output, the market is segmented into Digital and Analog. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sick AG, Balluff GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Denso Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Infineon Technologies AG.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Rotary



• Linear



By Application



• Machine Tools



• Test Equipment



• Motion Systems



• Material Handling



• Robotics



• Others



By Contact Type



• Non-Contact Type



• Contact Type



By Output



• Digital



• Analog



By End User



• Manufacturing



• Automotive



• Aerospace



• Packaging



• Healthcare



• Consumer Electronics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Sick AG



• Balluff GmbH



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• Denso Corporation



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Continental AG



• ZF Friedrichshafen AG



• Infineon Technologies AG



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807159/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

